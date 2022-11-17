CCMC project: Cebu City gov’t, contractor ‘mutually agree’ to terminate P908M contract

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government and the contractor of the fourth phase of the new Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) project have mutually agreed on the rescission of the CCMC contract, Lawyer Collin Rosell, city’s executive secretary, said.

Rosell, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, said that the city government was computing how much would be paid to M.E Sicat Construction Inc., contractor for Phase 4 of the new CCMC, for the work that it had already completed.

Rosell claimed that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Engineer Michael Allan Sicat, who represented M.E Sicat, agreed to mutually terminate the P908 million contract.

Phase 4 of the construction of the new CCMC includes hospital fit out for the 3rd and 4th floors and the structural construction of the 8th floor to roof deck.

“Ang latest g’yod nato ana, naay panagsabot ug panagstorya direkta didto sa presidente mismo sa M.E Sicat Construction. Diha, sa pakigpulong pa lang daan, nagsulti naman gyod siya nga uyon sad siya bisan sa una pa nga okay ra siya nga naay mutual rescission sa maong kontrata,” Rosell said.

(Our latest development for that is that there is a negotiation and talks straight to the president of M.E. Sicat Construction. During the talks, he told us that he would agree on the mutual recission of the contract.)

Rama announced, last Nov. 9, his intention to terminate the contract for CCMC after he cited dissatisfaction over the slow progress in construction.

He, however, assured that his administration would do what it could to complete and make the long overdue hospital operational as soon as possible. The mayor hinted his intention for investment marketing to fund the new CCMC.

Construction progress

Assistant City Engineer Lowell Corminal of the Cebu City government said in a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that the total construction cost incurred for the new CCMC building to date was P1,909,813,695.79.

Since the works for the new CCMC building began in 2015, the city government had entered into a contract with four contractors: C.E Padilla Construction, Inc., Chariz Construction, C.B. Garay Philwide Builders, and M.E Sicat Construction Inc. Each of these contractors undertook different construction phases.

The CCMC Phase 4 (latest) construction undertaken by M.E Sicat Construction Inc. currently has a slippage of -11.723 percent and an actual accomplishment of 16.427 percent.

Phase 1 of the new CCMC building construction covers structural frames (lower ground floor to the 7th floor), exterior wall (lower ground floor to the 5th floor), and interior partitions (lower ground to the 2nd floor), including mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire proofing (MEPF) roughing ins.

Phase 1.1 of the project (DOH-funded) is focused on the 5th and 6th interior partitions, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection roughing-ins.

Phase 2 was designated for the lower ground floor to upper ground floor’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and electronics works, interior finishes, painting works, and hospital fit-out.

Moreover, Phase 3 of the construction covers the 2nd floor’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, and electronics works, interior finishes, and painting works.

