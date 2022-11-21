SM Seaside Cebu probes BLACKPINK concert ticket incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The management of SM Seaside City Cebu has opened an investigation into reports that a concertgoer for Kpop group BLACKPINK’s tour to Manila next year allegedly cut in line when purchasing tickets at their store last Sunday, November 20.

SM Seaside City Cebu on Sunday issued an official statement addressing the ‘Viral Singitan’ issue that allegedly took place in their mall.

The mall management, in turn, said they will be probing into these reports.

“SM Store does not tolerate unfair preferential treatment for ticket sales,” portions of the mall’s official statement reads.

SM Seaside City Cebu also said employees who reportedly facilitated the customer ahead of those who queued for the tickets will be included in the investigation.

“We have also spoken to the Blackpink fans who initially brought the matter to our attention to address the issue,” they added.

A concertgoer and four others got the ire of netizens on social media after they reportedly received “special treatment” when purchasing tickets for BLACKPINK’s concert in Manila.

According to some Tweets, the concertgoer’s group apparently went ahead of the queue of fans who went to the mall as early as 5 a.m.

Some of the reports circulating on social media also stated that a manager from the mall allegedly facilitated the group before those who arrived to queue early in the morning.

BLACKPINK, one of K-pop’s most prominent girl groups, is set to hold the Philippine leg of their World Tour this March 25 and 26. The venue will be the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

General ticket selling began last Sunday. Concertgoers can purchase them online or at SM Tickets stores.

Prices range between P3,000 to P19,450.

