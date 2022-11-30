Lolo killed, 6 others wounded in Sogod smashup



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior citizen died after his house was rammed by a bus involved in a five-vehicle smashup along the national road in Barangay Liki in Sogod town on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Six others were also injured in the vehicular accident that happened around 11 a.m.

Sogod Mayor Lissa Marie Durano-Streegan confirmed in her post the death of Garlito dela Cerna, 66, a resident of Barangay Liki.

Dela Cerna was inside his house when it was rammed by a bus that was also involved in a multiple-vehicle accident that included an Autobus, a Geely SUV, a Toyota Hilux, and an Isuzu Boom Truck.

“Base sa imbestigasyon sa kapolisan, ang Autobus nga padulong South nibangga sa nag-una niini nga Ceres Bus nga maoy hinungdan nga ni-sidesweep ang Autobus sa pikas lane ug ni-bangga sa Geely SUV nga ni-bangga sab ngadto sa Hilux ug Isuzu Boom Truck,” Durano-Streegan said in her post.

“Ang pag-bangga sa Autobus sa Ceres Bus maoy hinungdan nga ang Ceres nawad-an og control ug ni-bangga sa panimalay ni Garlito dela Cerna,” another portion of her post reads.

Durano-Streegan added that there were six individuals who were injured in the accident.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Phil Restauro of Sogod Police Station said that they have yet to get the side of the involved drivers as well as those who were injured.

“Padayun pa ang pag identify kay nag abot-abot pa ang drivers involved,” Restauro said. /rcg

