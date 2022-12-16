Beauty Queen Lou Dominique Priczon safe after figured in accident in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beauty Queen Lou Dominique Piczon, 26, a resident of Mandaue City, has been discharged after this was taken to a hospital when her car figured in an accident in Barangay Sambag 1 in Cebu City past 4 am on Friday, December 16.

Danny Booc, the manager of Piczon, confirmed this in a post on Friday, December 16. According to his post, Piczon was already discharged from the emergency room.

“I would like to inform that she’s all good and just slight chest pain from the airbag impact. Thank you for all your love and concern to Lou and let’s continue praying for her,” Booc stated on his FB post.

According to investigators, Piczon was alone when the accident happened. She was driving southbound when her car rammed into the center island of N. Bacalso Street.

For now, police continue to investigate what has caused the accident.

Piczon is the representative of Cebu province for Miss Universe 2022 and clinched the top 10.

