Suspension of sea trips in Cebu remain on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several sea trips, particularly among small sea vessels, remain suspended in the Visayas region on Christmas Day, December 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Sunday reported that the gale warning in the entire Visayas seaboard remains in effect.

Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, said the shear line, which brought rains and strong winds in the past days, continues to prevail in the Visayas.

In turn, Metro Cebu, and the rest of Visayas, will still experience damp weather with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Aguirre also said the gale warning for the entire Visayas, including Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, remains in effect as they expect rough seas with waves reaching up to 4.5 meters in height.

“Gidid-an sa paglawig ang mga gagmay nga sakyanan pangdagat tungod sa dagkong balud. Ug sa mga barko nga gitugotan sa atong coast guard nga mubyahe, magalerto ta sa dagkong bawud,” he added.

The inclement weather in Cebu has also prompted several shipping lines to cancel their trips. As a result, around 1,000 passengers were left stranded in various ports here in Cebu since Christmas Eve, December 24.

