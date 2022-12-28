The Verandas at Monterrazas de Cebu begins construction in 2023

With its master blueprint being human living, Monterrazas Prime, recently broke ground for one of its newest projects The Verandas at Monterrazas de Cebu last Dec. 10, 2022.

The Verandas at Monterrazas de Cebu, the development’s clubhouse, is only one of many more exciting projects in store for the homeowners.

Monterrazas Prime homes are built and designed with people in mind, creating spaces with thoughtful design and careful attention to detail.

The upcoming project, The Verandas at Monterrazas de Cebu, is seen as a gathering place and a community area where all residents and homeowners can interact and know each other. With the goal of turning the neighborhood into one family.

“We want to be a community where families can interact and know each other,” said Engineer Jan Slater Young, industry partner of the property.

Like the homes and properties of Monterrazas de Cebu that allow you to live the kind of life you rightly deserve: luxurious, laureled, limitless — the clubhouse is exclusive for the homeowners of Monterrazas de Cebu designed after sustainability which can sustain typhoons and calamities.

The Verandas will also serve as a venue for parties and activities where families can celebrate special milestones such as weddings, holidays, and birthdays, and which can accommodate 200 to 300 people.

“It’s just a start for what we have in store for Monterrazas de Cebu, we still have a lot of plans for the development,” shared Engineer Young.

The Verandas at Monterrazas de Cebu will be strategically located inside the property at Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, with a scenic and 360-view of Cebu City.

Homegrown developer GENVI Development Corporation is driven to create new possibilities for a better tomorrow.

Nestled in GENVI’s 200+ hectares of greenery in Guadalupe, Cebu City, serenity is within reach at the corporation’s flagship property – Monterrazas de Cebu.

With the current management and expertise of 8990 Holdings, Inc., this master-planned and high-end mixed-use development will enhance the quality of life in growing communities.

Schedule a visit or discuss any inquiries, concerns, or questions you may have about owning a home at Monterrazas Prime, call +63 970 670 7777 or email [email protected]