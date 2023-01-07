Marcos declares January 9, a special non-working day in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared January 9, a special non-working day in Manila, to allow devotees to join Feast of the Black Nazarene activities.

Malacañang on Friday released Proclamation No. 120, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of the President.

The proclamation states: “It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies.”

Earlier, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña, through her Executive Order No. 1, declared the suspension of classes in all levels and local government work in the city for the Feast of the Black Nazarene celebration.

The Traslacion, the procession that reenacts the 1787 solemn transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its original shrine in Bagumbayan (present Rizal Park) to the Quiapo Church, will be suspended on Monday for the third year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, around 5 million devotees are still expected to participate in the Feast of the Black Nazarene celebration, according to the Manila Police District.

