Region VII boys, girls basketball teams in Manila for Batang Pinoy national finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Region VII boys and girls basketball teams arrived in Manila for the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) National Finals which kicks off tomorrow, Jan. 27, 2023.

Region VII will be represented by the Sambag 2 FBA for the boys division and the Abellana National School in the girls division.

Sambag 2 FBA will campaign in the Boys group B along with Region 12, 15, 6, 5, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

They will face Region 6 in their first game tomorrow at 3:00 PM at the San Juan gymnasium, while their second game is at 5:30 PM against Region 5.

Meanwhile, ANS will go up against Region 12 in their first match under girls group A at 11:15 AM at the Green Hills West basketball court. Their second game is against Region 11 at 6:45 PM.

Sambag 2 FBA is comprised of Lance Sabroso and Yzah Myl Dugaduga along with Vin Neilsen Raneses, Louiegie Delos Angeles, and Junel Colubio, who are best remembered to play for the formidable City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers which finished as runners-up in the Cesafi high school basketball tournament.

The rest of the team is manned by Adrian Maspinas, Ian Carl Delos Reyes, Kurt Amir Escuadro, Michael Raymund Saniel, Clyve Heinrich Antig, and Chedreyc John Benitez. Their head coach is Leode Garcia, while assistant coaches are Sandi Grumo and Denzel Sabroso.

Meanwhile, ANS will be headed by Daniella Alterado and Maxim Magbanua along with Christine Agbay, Arwien Aventurado, Jessha Banquil, Althea Degamo, Maria Nadine Labay, Keanna Shandy Estomago, Alaiza Maureen Evangelio, Lourien Navarro, Jasmine Reyes, Zaydhen Rosano, Winona Tabada, Jesrica Tenebro, and Danice Ycot.

Their head coach is Darwin Dinoy.

The champion team of the major basketball tournament will take home P300,000.

/dbs

