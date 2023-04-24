SUGBU bowlers score big in Dagupan City’s invitational open

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano keglers put on decent finishes in the 18th Dagupan Association of Tenpin Bowlers, Inc. (DATBI)-National Bowling Tour (NBT) Invitational Open Championships held at the CSI Mall in Dagupan City over the weekend.

They are Clyde Lim, Luke Bolongan, and Edgar Alqueza.

Lim, who was the director for youth development of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), was first-runner-up in the mixed classified masters.

Joining Lim was SUGBU president Edgar “Egay” Alqueza, who placed eighth in the mixed masters, while Luke Bolongan, who represented Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI), reached the main category’s quarterfinals.

Lim, who registered as a bowler of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association during the tournament, scored 1,688 pinfalls behind champion Larry Fermin of DATBI who scored 1,742 pinfalls.

Rounding off the top three in the mixed classified masters was another DATBI kegler, Perry Fernandez who had 1,646 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, Bolongan stole the spotlight in the tournament after etching a historic feat in the NBT. He scored the first 300-pinfall game in the NBT during the qualifying round.

Bolongan who was also a bowler of SUGBU reached the quarterfinals of the tournament’s main category but was eliminated by Rico Licarte. Bolongan scored 210 pinfalls, while Licarte had 222 pinfalls to advance to the semifinals.

Despite the loss, Bolongan pocketed P10,000 cash for his perfect game.

On the other hand, Alqueza, a senior SUGBU bowler, placed eighth overall in the mixed masters event among 31 other bowlers from various clubs in the country.

He finished with 2,122 pinfalls in the gruelling 10-game series. He averaged 212 pinfalls. The champion in the category was Abet Lambino of DATBI with 2,310 pinfalls.

/dcb

