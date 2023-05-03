Guardians of the Galaxy Volume Vol. 3 Premiers in SM City Cebu

The much-anticipated movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 held a by-invitation Special Screening on May 2 at the IMAX Theatre of SM City Cebu. It was attended by Marvel fans, patrons, partners, media, and influencers.

Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Experience it only in SM Cinema, Director’s Club, and Imax Theatre starting May 3.

In this installment of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, our beloved misfit band looks a bit different these days. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.







Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and features the voices of Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova. James Gunn directed the film and wrote its screenplay. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serving as executive producers.

HAPPENING NOW: The Guardians of The Galaxy Team fly out to SM Cinema Cebu IMAX for the premier of the #GotGVol3!… Posted by SM Cinema on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

ADVERTORIAL