How to acquire a new driver’s license

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you planning to acquire a new driver’s license (non-professional) for the first time? Here’s how.

A driver’s license is the required document needed for someone to be able to drive a vehicle in the Philippines. In the country, availing of a driver’s license and driving is not a right but a privilege enjoyed by those who are fit to drive.

According to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the non-professional driver’s license allows holders to operate vehicles under restriction codes 1 (motorbikes or motorized tricycles), 2 (motor vehicle up to 4500-kilogram gross weight of a vehicle or GVW), and 4 (automatic transmission up to 4500 kg GVW).

Qualifications

Before visiting any license center or authorized district office and extension office, it will help to take note of these qualifications.

Only those at least 17 years old (at least eighteen years old for foreigners) can be qualified to process and secure a non-professional driver’s license in the country.

He must be able to read and write in Filipino and/or English and must possess a Student-Driver’s Permit valid for at least one month from issuance.

The LTO also required the non-professional driver’s license applicant to have attended and passed the practical driving course from an LTO-accredited licensed driver, LTO Driver’s Education Center (DEC) or LTO accredited Driving School or LTO-accredited TESDA Training Center.

The LTO also requires the applicant to be physically and mentally fit to operate a motor vehicle. Thus, the applicant should undergo a medical examination at any LTO-accredited clinic.

The applicant should also not have any unsettled traffic violations.

He must also have passed the Automated Theoretical Examination and Practical Driving Test.

Checklist of Requirements

Additionally, those applying for a driver’s license must submit a set of requirements.

These include a duly accomplished application for permits and license (APL) form, an electronically transmitted medical certificate from LTO-accredited medical clinics, and one photocopy of an original medical certificate.

He must also present an original and submit a photocopy of a Practical Driving Course (PDC), a valid student driver’s permit, and parental or guardian’s consent (with valid government ID with photo and signature) if the applicant is 17 years old.

For those employed, they are also required to show their tax identification number (TIN).

Step-by-step guide

The applicant must request, accomplish, and submit an Application for Driver’s License (ADL) form and along with all the other required documents, at the licensing center.

After that, he can proceed to the cashier for payment of fees.

He will then take the written examination. If passed, he will proceed to the actual driving test; if he failed, he will receive a computer-generated letter and may come back the following day at their convenience.

If he passed the actual driving test, he can proceed to the cashier for payment of fees, then proceed to the encoding/biometric window and accomplish the form for encoding of complete details in the new LTO-IT system.

He will then receive the official receipt and the driver’s license card. /rcg

source: LTO official website

