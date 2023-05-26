Super Typhoon Mawar – live updates

May 26,2023 – 11:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two sea trips in Cebu City and Calbayog City will be temporarily suspended for preventive maintenance and for Super Typhoon Mawar, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced on Friday morning, May 26, 2023.

In an advisory on social media, the PPA said the two suspended sea trips of Grand Ferries’ Seacat are:

“Pinapayuhan ng Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) ang lahat ng apektadong pasahero na makipag-ugnayan sa concerned shipping lines para sa karagdagang detalye,” it said.

Based on its continuing monitoring, Pagasa said Super Typhoon Mawar was last spotted 1,740 kilometers East of southeastern Luzon.

CEBU, Philippines–Several local government units (LGUs) here decided to suspend classes on Friday, May 26, 2023, as the country expects bad weather due to the effects of Super Typhoon Mawar.

In a Pagasa advisory, super typhoon Mawar, at 3 a.m. on Friday, was located 1,740 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 215 KM/H near the center and gustiness of up to 265 KM/H. It is moving westward at 20 KM/H.

The super typhoon will be called “Betty” once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

City of Naga

In preparation for the imminent threat of super typhoon Mawar, the City Government of Naga, Cebu, has taken proactive steps to ensure student safety. An official announcement was made, declaring the class suspension in public and private elementary and high schools on Friday, May 26.

WALAY KLASE UGMA SA NAGA LOOK: The City Government of Naga, Cebu announced that classes for both public and private elementary and high schools tomorrow, Friday, May 26, will be suspended due to super typhoon Mawar. 📸: City Government of Naga, Cebu/FB #CDNDigital pic.twitter.com/Jc2sqThslG — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) May 25, 2023

Daanbantayan

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura suspended classes in all levels on Thursday, May 25.

San Fernando

The town of San Fernando on Thursday has already suspended its classes and will be effective up to May 26, according to Mayor Mytha Canoy’s Executive Order (EO) No. 18.

Talisay City

Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, through a Facebook post, declared the suspension of face-to-face classes in both elementary and high school levels in Talisay City.

Minglanilla

In Minglanilla, classes in all levels are suspended until Saturday, May 27. This was announced by Mayor Rajiv Enad.

Consolacion

The government of Consolacion has also announced a suspension of classes in all levels on Friday.

Liloan

Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco has taken to Facebook to announce the suspension of classes in both elementary and high school levels.

Alcoy

The Municipality of Alcoy announces the suspension of classes in all levels in public and private schools in the municipality on Friday, May 26, 2023

Argao

Carcar

San Remigio

May 26,2023 – 08:11 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Mawar further intensified on Friday morning as it nears the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and the state weather bureau said it may reach its peak fury within 24 to 36 hours.

Mawar, which will be named “Betty” once it enters the PAR, was last spotted 1,740 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

May 25,2023 – 06:45 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Mawar may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday night, the state weather bureau said late Thursday afternoon.

In a press briefing, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mawar was last monitored some 2,000 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon – still outside PAR.

May 25,2023 – 04:56 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Mawar, heading toward the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), may bring about monsoon rain over parts of Luzon and Visayas next week, state meteorologists said Thursday.

“Mawar is forecast to enhance the Southwest Monsoon and may trigger monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas beginning on Sunday or Monday,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. weather bulletin.

May 25,2023 – 03:08 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has a standby of 45,003 family food packs (FFPs) worth P26,627,368, as the agency braces for the possibility of a super typhoon entering the country.

Earlier, PAGASA forecasted that Super Typhoon Mawar might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, May 26, 2023.

May 25,2023 – 02:00 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already activated its Incident Management Team in preparation for Super Typhoon Mawar.

The typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, May 26, 2023. When the typhoon enters the country, it will be named Typhoon Betty.

Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that starting today, they will implement 24-hour operations to monitor the city’s situation.

Super typhoon Mawar batters Guam

May 25,2023 – 10:13 AM

Guam warned residents to remain sheltered in sturdy concrete homes after the most powerful typhoon to hit the Western Pacific island in years unleashed winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) and torrential rain.

Early reports on Thursday morning had yet to show any deaths or serious injuries, but news was slow to come in after power was knocked out for all but 1,000 of the island’s 52,000 homes and businesses, according to the Guam Power Authority.

The eye of Super Typhoon Mawar tracked just north of Guam early Thursday, moving northwest at a sluggish 8 mph, delivering rainfall of up to 2 inches (5 cm) per hour overnight, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Images posted on social media showed ominous clouds drifting over beaches, rains lashing buildings and winds bending palm trees.

‘Mawar’ re-intensifies into a super typhoon

May 25,2023 – 07:23 AM

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory on Thursday, May 25, 2023, that Mawar re-intensified into a super typhoon.

In a 5 a.m. advisory, it said Mawar re-intensified into a super typhoon as it moved away from Guam in the Northern Mariana Islands.

The location of the center of the eye at 4 a.m. was estimated to be 2,130 km east of Southeastern Luzon.

It brings maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 930 hPa.

May 24,2023 – 03:50 PM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City’s disaster office will conduct a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, in preparation for typhoon Mawar.

Mawar is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, May 26.

The Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment will be attended by the city’s response cluster which includes the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), City Social Welfare and Services, Department of Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire and Protection among others.

Cebu prepares for Mawar’s effects

May 24,2023 – 03:32 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For local authorities here, the threats of Typhoon Mawar should not be taken for granted.

Despite the high possibility that the typhoon may not directly hit Cebu, and make any landfall in the country, disaster and rescue teams here are starting to brace for Mawar’s effects.

The state weather bureau’s latest forecast showed that Mawar is still on track in entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend, with Friday, May 26, as the earliest.

Read the full story here.

Pagasa downgrades ‘Mawar’ into typhoon category

May 24,2023 – 02:16 PM

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday downgraded Mawar into a typhoon category.

Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres told INQUIRER.net that Mawar weakened from super typhoon into typhoon category at 8 a.m. but could regain its strength in the upcoming days.

Read the full story here.

Slim chance super typhoon Mawar may make landfall in PH – Pagasa

May 24,2023 – 10:34 AM

MANILA, Philippines — There is a slim chance that Super Typhoon Mawar may landfall in the country’s landmass, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said, this comes as Mawar’s track is seen to traverse towards Taiwan and Japan.

Currently, the super typhoon is located 2,215 kilometers east of Visayas, according to Badrina.

Read the full story here.

Pagasa: ‘Mawar’ now a super typhoon, may hit PH by weekend

May 24,2023 – 06:36 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a super typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

DSWD braces for Typhoon Mawar; extra food packs ready

May 23,2023 – 06:42 PM

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 689,885 family food packages have been pre-positioned “nationwide” by the state social welfare bureau in preparation for possible supertyphoon Mawar.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also started the delivery of additional 98,000 food packs to Regions 1-3, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Visayas, according to a Tuesday press briefing. The move is part of the department’s efforts to “augment the possible effects of this supertyphoon,” according to DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary Marlon Alagao.

Read the full story here.

Mawar may develop into supertyphoon – Pagasa

May 23,2023 – 06:48 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has further strengthened and is likely to turn into a supertyphoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The weather disturbance, with the international name Mawar, was observed 2,275 kilometers east of Mindanao on Monday afternoon within the intertropical convergence zone, said Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda.

Read the full story here.

Typhoon Mawar may enter PAR by Friday, intensify into super typhoon – Pagasa

May 22,2023 – 10:34 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Mawar may strengthen into a super typhoon, according to state meteorologists, who also predicted that the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) around Friday.

In a public report on Monday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mawar was located 2,330 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3:00 a.m.

Read the full story here.

Tropical Storm Mawar remains outside PAR but expected to intensify

May 21,2023 – 09:50 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm “Mawar,” which remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), is expected to develop into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to state weather specialist Veronica Torres, Mawar will likely become a severe tropical storm and may enter PAR by Friday or over the weekend.

Read the full story here.

Tropical Storm Mawar nears PH

May 21,2023 – 07:40 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical storm spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility, which was given the international name Mawar, may enter the country next week, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

For now, the tropical storm has no direct effects yet on the country with the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) bringing rains in several parts of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

Read the full story here.