Alegria accident claims life of 7-year-old child

CEBU, Philippines—A 7-year-old child was killed when he was ran over by a truck along the highway in Sitio Punong, Brgy. Poblacion, Alegria town, Cebu on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The victim was identified in a police report as Xander Quian Ramos Bayate, a Grade 1 pupil from Brgy. Poblacion, Alegria.

According to the report, the child was hit by a truck while he was trying to cross the street.

The truck was driven by Darwin Maiinit Mahipos, 31 years old who was from Barangay Candabong, in Alcantara

Initial investigation conducted revealed that the truck was heading north from the neighboring town of Malabuyoc to the town of Ronda.

Upon reaching sitio Punong, the child crossed the national road and the driver wasn’t able to avoid him.

The driver and the truck involved in the accident was brought to Alegria police station for proper disposition.

Algria is located around 112 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

