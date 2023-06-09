Family of 7-year-old child killed in Alegria road accident yet to file charges

AlegriaCEBU CITY, Philippines – The family of the boy killed in the Alegria road accident on June 8, has yet to file charges against the driver of the delivery truck that allegedly run over the child.

The driver was identified as Darwin Maiinit Mahipos, 31, a resident of Barangay Candabong in Alcantara town. He is currently being detained at the Alegria Police Station.

Patrolman James Vincent Morales of the Alegria Police said that they are still waiting for the child’s parents to confirm the filing of the charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

He added that if they do not file the charges within 18 hours, the police will have no choice but to let the driver go.

The incident happened in Sitio Punong, Barangay Poblacion, Alegria at 4:40 p.m. o Thursday

The victim, 7-year-old Grade 1 pupil Xander Quian Ramos Bayate, was reportedly playing near his house in Alegria when he suddenly ran into the middle of the road.

According to the police report, Mahipos failed to see the crossing child allegedly due to cars parked on the side of the road.

He was also unable to stop the vehicle on time which led to the accident that resulted in the immediate death of the victim. /rcg

