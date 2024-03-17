Rapper-singer admits to shooting foreign national for being ‘bastos’ to his female friends

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Rapper-singer Jed Andrew Salera has admitted to shooting a foreign national inside a hotel compound in Cebu City’s early on Sunday morning.

Salera, who goes by he professional name “Range999,” said he was angry that Michael George Richey was disrespectful to his female friends and even touched their butts.

“Kay katong foreigner sir, namastos man gud siya ug mga kauban namo, friends namo. Namastos siya og mga babaye. Hikap lubot, ana sir ba,” Salera said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo.

“Dili ta mobuhat ug sala sa tawo kung ang tawo walay sala. Mao na akong gusto ipahibawo sa tanan kay dili to mahitabo butanga kung wala siya namastos,” he added.

ALSO READ: Rapper-singer arrested, foreigner injured in Cebu City hotel shooting

Salera claimed that he tried to stop and even warned Richey against touching his female friends, but the foreign national ignored what he was saying.

Cebu City hotel shooting

However, Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said that Salera was not at the bar when a commotion happened earlier on Sunday morning.

In a separate interview with DySS Super Radyo, Caacoy said that a commotion happened inside the same bar where the shooting incident happened before Salera arrived in the area.

“Gi-pacify naman ni sila sa mga bouncers. Ang foreigner didto na unya naa poy laing grupo sa mga batan-on nga nakiglamok-lamok sa foreigner. Wala toy labot ato si Range. Kalit lang niabot si Range diha sa area,” the police chief said.

Based on surveillance footage that was secured by Mabolo police, a blue-colored sports utility vehicle (SUV) was seen entering the hotel compound at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle slowed down in front of the bar where Richey was. The foreign national can be seen approaching the driver’s side of the SUV where Salera was.

Frustrated homicide

Salera then opened the vehicle’s door, and shortly thereafter, Richey fell on the pavement.

The foreign national sustained gunshot wounds on his shoulder and foot and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

After the shooting incident, Salera hurriedly left and hid at his manager’s house in Sunshine Valley in Brgy. Quit Pardo, Cebu City.

Salera was arrested by the police four hours later or at around 11 a.m. based on claims by witnesses that he was the one who shot Richey.

Caacoy said they recovered a .45 caliber pistol with live ammunition and two empty shells at the crime scene.

Mabolo police are now preparing a complaint for frustrated homicide that they will soon file against Salera.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP