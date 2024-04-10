Drought-stricken farmers in Cebu City to get assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drought-stricken farmers in Cebu City’s mountain barangays will soon receive much-needed assistance from the city government.

This was revealed by Councilor Joel Garganera, the chair of the committee on Environment, Natural Resources, Energy, and Other Utilities in the city council.

In a phone interview with the reporters, Garganera said that the city government has been securing the assistance needed for distribution to the estimated 500 farmers.

“Naay mga hose nato, naay mga baril, naay mga container nga mga dagko, mga tanks, and at the same time, we will be also giving goods labi na sa katong 500 ka mga farmers nga directed naigo [sa El Niño],” Garganera said.

The councilor added that they are also working closely with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) for the distribution of assistance to drought-stricken farmers and other affected communities.

In response to the escalating effects of the ongoing El Niño, Cebu City has declared a “state of calamity” in 28 mountain barangays through a resolution penned by Garganera which was approved during a special session on March 27.

The city government has also allocated P96.94 million in calamity funds to address the worsening water crisis.

Moreover, Garganera said that they also had a composite team together with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and the barangays to scout the possible areas for the planned “mini reservoir” or the “gabion dams” both in the north and south districts.

He added that they also asked the expertise from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) regarding the said activity.

However, as of press time, the councilor could not yet specify the areas since he said he was not part of the ocular inspection but assured that the information will be released once it is available.

Garganera also said that they already deployed two Mobile Siphon Tanks (MSTs) in barangays Cambinocot and Bonbon for the residents to be able to get potable water.

He added that during their past visits to the mountain barangays, they learned that the water supply in schools there was not enough. Consequently, the local school board has already addressed the said problem.

