Cebu City Niños sees homecourt advantage in CVIRAA hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The perennial champions and host team of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), the Cebu City Niños, will field a total of 524 athletes for the week-long meet from May 4-9 in various venues here.

The total number of athletes was revealed by their delegation head, Francis Ramirez, on Thursday during the reopening of the new-look Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Olympic-sized pool, where CVIRAA’s swimming competition will be held.

Ramirez said that the Niños’ delegation comprises athletes and teams from different Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) member schools and public schools.

These Cesafi member schools include the reigning Cebu City Olympics champions, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, along with the University of San Carlos (USC), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), University of the Visayas (UV), as well as public schools such as Abellana National School, Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School, and City Central Elementary School, among others.

Ramirez expressed pride in the determination and perseverance of Cebu City’s athletes, noting their rigorous training despite the absence of proper facilities due to ongoing renovations at CCSC, particularly its rubberized track oval for over a year.

He affirmed that they are well-prepared to defend their ‘homecourt’ against 19 other delegations in the meet, which serves as the qualifiers for the Palarong Pambansa this July in Cebu City.

“For the past months atong mga bata sige man ug training inspite atong pool ug oval wala pa nahuman, sige gihapon pangitag paagi asa sila maka practice. Plus the home court advantage makaingon ta ma kuha gihapon nato ang title,” said Ramirez.

“Naay mga individual sports nato nga tan-aw nako mo daog gyud ta like ball games, swimming ug athletics, pero ilaha gyud paningkamotan makuha, with the absence of our training facilities, but they will do their best to perform.”

The Cebu City Niños dominated last year’s CVIRAA in Carcar City, winning a combined 110 gold medals, 93 silvers, and 84 bronze medals across 30 sporting events, surpassing their pre-pandemic 2019 medal count of 78-63-64 (gold-silver-bronze).

Meanwhile, Cebu Province came in second with a medal count of 40-36-49, while Dumaguete City closed in third with 38-31-44. Mandaue (36-30-51) and Lapu-Lapu City (32-30-33) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The sixth to tenth placers in the medal tally were Bohol Province (25-26-46), Bayawan City (23-11-14), Tagbilaran City (20-30-30), Negros Oriental (18-33-32), and Toledo City (11-13-14), respectively.

