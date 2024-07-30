Olympian weightlifting trainer sees medal finish for Ando, Ceniza

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Olympian weightlifting coach Christopher Bureros is confident that Cebu’s weightlifting stars Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza are poised for a strong performance in the Paris Olympics.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Bureros shared that Ando and Ceniza are now in the final stages of their training program before heading to the Olympic Village in Paris on August 3.

“We are now focusing on conditioning because their training is solid. Hopefully, they can execute what we’ve practiced in the competition,” said Bureros, who is currently in Saarbrucken, Germany, for the training camp.

“Conditioning is crucial as this is our last phase of heavy lifting before leaving for Paris on Saturday. We also need to monitor their weight closely,” he added.

OLYMPIC SCHEDULE

Ando, a two-time Olympian, will compete in the women’s 59-kilogram division on August 8 (August 9 Manila Time), while Ceniza, a first-time Olympian, will vie in the men’s 61-kilogram division on August 7 (August 8 Manila Time).

A significant concern before their training in Germany was Ceniza’s injured shoulder. However, Bureros confirmed that Ceniza has recovered and has lifted his personal best.

MEDAL CHANCES

Despite the challenges, Bureros is optimistic that Ando and Ceniza will bring home medals.

Based on their past performances and current training, Bureros believes they have exceeded expectations. He noted that Ando’s preparation this time has been more extensive compared to her previous stints.

“Based on Ando’s training, especially compared to her training in Phuket and Uzbekistan. This time, we had more time to prepare. I am confident she can win a silver or bronze medal in this Olympics,” Bureros explained.

As for Ceniza, Bureros envisions a bronze medal finish for the Barangay Pasil lifter.

“Given Ceniza’s ranking, he is currently fourth due to his injury. His recovery period was short, and he has just recently peaked. But anything can happen in competition, and I expect him to win a bronze medal,” Bureros said.

CASH INCENTIVES

Bureros recently learned that Ando and Ceniza will receive cash incentives from Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia. Each Olympian is guaranteed P200,000.

Garcia also pledged P1 million for a gold medal, P500,000 for silver, and P300,000 for bronze, from his own pocket.

However, Bureros and his fellow Olympic coach Ramon Solis are not included in these incentives.

Bureros expressed that it would be unfair if they don’t receive any recognition, considering their sacrifices and hard work in honing the athletes’ skills.

“It’s unfair to us. They decided, and we have no say. But I told coach Solis (Ramon) that we will continue to support the athletes. Even a small cash incentive would boost our morale and give us some recognition,” said Bureros.

He clarified that he doesn’t expect the same amount as the athletes but hopes for a small token of appreciation for their efforts.

