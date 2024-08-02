Lucky bettors win big in Thursday’s lotto draws, PCSO says

MANILA – Two bettors from the provinces of Laguna and Cavite bagged the jackpot prizes in two separate Lotto draws on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Friday.

In an advisory, the PCSO said a bettor guessed the winning combinations 31-02-27-41-17-12 during the Super Lotto 6/49 with a total prize of PHP20,077,863.20.

The ticket was bought in Golden City Dasma 3, Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

Meanwhile, 23 others won PHP50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 984 bettors will get PHP1,200 each for four correct digits; and 17,480 will settle for PHP50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Meawhile, another bettor from Arcillas Town Center, Jose Rizal Ave., San Pablo City, Laguna guessed the winning combination 03 -15-11-17-19-13 in the MegaLotto 6/45 draw with a total prize of PHP14,733,011.60.

Another 70 bettors won PHP24,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 2,327 will get PHP800 each for four correct digits; and 29,532 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The bettor can claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City by presenting the winning ticket and two identification cards.

As provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20 percent tax.

Prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides unds to government institutions.

