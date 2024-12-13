Daily Gospel, December 13

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 13, 2024, which is Friday of the second week of Advent.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, December 12

Daily Gospel, December 11

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 11, 16-19.

Jesus said to the crowds: “To what shall I compare this generation? It is like children who sit in marketplaces and call to one another,

‘We played the flute for you, but you did not dance, we sang a dirge but you did not mourn.

‘For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they said, ‘He is possessed by a demon.’

The Son of Man came eating and drinking and they said, ‘Look, he is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ But wisdom is vindicated by her works.”

Source: Dailygospel.org