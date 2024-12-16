Monday afternoon fire razes 2 houses in Tangke, Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two houses were burned down after a fire struck a residential area in Talisay City on Monday afternoon, December 16.

The fire occurred at Purok Anduhaw, Sitio Ratan in Brgy. Tangke in Talisay City at 3:46 p.m., the Talisay City Fire Station reported.

Firefighters raised the fire alarm to 1st alarm four minutes later, or at 3:50 p.m., due to the presence of light materials in the area.

Fortunately, they were able to place the flames under control at 4:05 p.m., approximately 15 minutes after raising it to the 1st alarm.

The fire affected a total of four structures, two of which were totally burned down while the others got partially burned.

Fire investigators pegged the damages at P240,000.

Meanwhile, initial findings showed that the fire originated from the house owned by a certain Rynyl Juezan, who was also present in the house with family members when the flames erupted.

As of this posting, investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire.

