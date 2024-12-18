LIST: Banned firecrackers this yuletide season



CEBU CITY, Philippines – In the Philippines, the use of firecrackers and various types of pyrotechnic devices is an integral part of the celebration of the yuletide season.

Unfortunately, there have been numerous accidents caused by these items while locals are immersed in the festive atmosphere of Christmas and the New Year.

To reduce these incidents, local authorities have banned firecrackers that are deemed to be not suitable for public use during the busy holidays.

This year, a few more items have been added to the list, according to Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter.

With Christmas Day looming near, the public is warned against selling and using these banned firecrackers for everyone’s safety.

Here is a list of banned firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices based on data from PRO-7:

Atomic Triangle Mother Rockets Goodbye Philippines Goodbye Delima Goodbye Napoles Coke-in-Can Giant Whistle Bomb Atomic Bomb Large Size Judah’s Belt Super Lolo Goodbye Bading Lolo Thunder Watusi Poppop Pla-pla Piccolo Five Star Giant Bawang

While the improvised firecracker lantaka is not on the list, Rafter urged the public to avoid from using it as it can also be harmful.

Rafter explained that a few factors were taken into consideration before these specific items were banned.

Authorities took into account every product’s weight, size, mixture, and class, she shared.

Firecrackers are considered overweight if they contain more than one third teaspoon or more than 0.2 gram of net explosive content.

Products that are oversized, such as the super lolo, giant whistle bomb, atomic big triangulo, are also banned.

Additionally, products containing sulfur and/or phosphorous with that of chlorates were added to the list.

According to Rafter, the pyrotechnic devices are put into three different classes based on these three factors.

Class one, two, and three are considered suitable for use by the general public while items in class four must only be sold to licensed pyrotechnicians or fireworks display operators.

Individuals who will be caught selling or using these banned firecrackers will be penalized under the Republic Act No. 7183, according to Rafter.

RA 7183 states that any person who manufacture, sell, distribute, or use these banned firecrackers in violation to the provision will be arrested and imprisoned from six months to one year.

Violators will also be made to pay a fee of P20,000-P30,000 and have their inventory confiscated by the government.

In addition, erring sellers will have their business permit and license cancelled for violating the law.

With only a few days left before the yearend festivities, Rafter relayed that the regional director has given a directive to all the police station commanders in Central Visayas to coordinate with their local government units for the establishment of firecracker zones in each area.

“Our officer in charge, Police Brigadier General Roy B. Parena, has instructed all the different CPOs and PPOs to coordinate, especially the station commanders, with the different LGUs for the establishment of a firecracker zone…Para maminimize ang pagpabuto sa mga kanya-kanyang panimalay,” stated Rafter.

Rafter also disclosed that they will be conducting an inspection of vendors selling pyrotechnic devices outside of the firecracker display zones.

She explained that the vendors must be able to provide necessary documents to show that they were allowed by the Bureau of Fire Protection to sell the products outside the designated firecracker display zone.

