MCIA launches 24/7 modern jeepney route for passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good news for passengers and employees at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

They now have the option to take a modern jeepney when going to and from the airport.

Last Dec. 16, stakeholders at the MCIA and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) launched a new route that connects the country’s second busiest airport to Lapu-Lapu City Public Market.

The route will be utilizing modern jeepneys. It will operate 24/7, catering passengers and workers at both the domestic (Terminal 1) and international terminals (Terminal 2).

According to Eduardo Montealto Jr., director at LTFRB-7, the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market and MCIA route have 18 units of modern jeepneys.

Each unit has the capacity to ferry 24 passengers in seating-capacity. Standing inside these jeepneys in this particular route are not allowed, Montealto added.

For their part, executives at the Aboitiz GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (AGMCAC), are optimistic that the new public transportation option at the airport can ‘redefine commuter experience.’

“Our goal at MCIA is to provide an exceptional journey, not just from the moment passengers enter the airport, but starting from their commute,” said Athanasios Titonis, AGMCAC chief executive officer (CEO).

Aside from the modern jeepneys, MCIA is also connected by buses that ferries passengers and workers between the airport and a mall in North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, and a traditional jeep to and from Opon Terminal. /clorenciana

