‘Baby holding the baby’: Meet Santo Niño’s little devotee

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Santo Niño is venerated as the Holy Child or the Infant Jesus. He symbolizes hope, innocence, and vulnerability.

Every Novena Mass in celebration of the Fiesta Señor in Cebu City, mass attendees would wave their hands in singing the “Bato Balani sa Gugma.”

On January 10, during the mass at 2:30 p.m. at the Basilica for the opening of the Sinulog 2025, CDN Digital captured a child’s expression that later captured the devotees’ hearts.

Alova, who was carried by her mother, Mary Jean “MJ” Agupitan, during the Bato Balani, was among the devotees who raised and waved their Santo Niño images.

The 21-month-old Alova was holding her small statue of the Holy Child, with her curious expression that reflected a sense of wonder at the heartfelt devotion surrounding her.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Mary Jean revealed that Alova was still 10 months old when she started waving her hands to Sto. Niño whenever their family attends the mass at the Basilica.

Aside from teaching Alova the gesture, MJ said that her baby also learned it from watching masses on the Basilica’s live stream.

Her family’s faith in Santo Niño got even tested when Alova was rushed to the hospital just early January 4 this year when she experienced vomiting. When Alova was admitted, MJ said that her baby brought the small statue of Sto. Niño from their altar at home.

That was why, when Alova recovered, MJ promised their family that no matter what happened, they would complete all nine Novena Masses for the Señor.

“Bahala’g busy [basta] in return, kay ayoha lang gyud ang amoang baby. Unya thank God kay naayo ra gyud dayon siya. One and a half day ra mi sa hospital,” MJ said.

(I don’t care if we’re busy, in return, just as long as our baby will be healed. And thank God because she was healed right away. We were only one and a half day at the hospital.)

MJ has been a devotee of Sto. Niño, since she was a child, was influenced by her grandmother, who raised her.

Aside from the Sto. Niño, MJ revealed that their family, which resides in Lapu-Lapu City, is also a devotee of Nuestra Señora Dela Regla.

She wanted to pass on this kind of devotion to her children.

Seeing how her two children love Sto. Niño, MJ is glad to know that her children are growing up having a fear of the Almighty.

She vividly recalled that Alova treats Sto. Niño as a baby, and she also lets Him eat during their meals. She fondly called the Holy Child “Kanamo” from the lyrics of Bato Balani, “Kanamo, maluoy ka unta.” (Have mercy on us.)

“Mao gyud ni akong ginatudlo sa ilaha nga dapat God-fearing kay ingon ana mi pagpadako sa akong lola. Nga dili magdaog-daog og tawo. Always i-surrender tanan sa Ginoo unya mahadlok sa Ginoo kay kung naa tay kahadlok sa Ginoo, kahibaw ta muhigugma ug respeto sa isigka tawo,” MJ said.

(This is what I have told them that they should be God-fearing because that is how we were brought up by our lola. That we don’t look down on people. Alwyads to surrender all to God and to fear God because if you have fear in God, you know how to love and respect each other.)

Sto. Niño has been with their family in sickness and health. This is the primary reason why MJ remains His devotee.

“Over the years kay wala gyud ta pasagda-i sa Ginoo. Labi na akong pagsalig ug deboto kang Sto. Niño kay bisag unsang pagsulay kay murag wala na lang siya kung strong ang imong faith. Daghan na pod ming naagian nga pagsulay, pero kung naa lang gyud kay faith Niya, tanan posible jud mahitabo,” MJ added.

(Over the years because we have not been neglected by God. Especially in our trust and devotion to the Sto. Niño because no matter the challenges they really don’t matter if we our faith is strong. We also have encountered a lot of challenges, but if you have faith in Him, all things will be possible.)

This year, MJ prays for good health and more blessings for their family.

As Cebuanos celebrate the 460th Fiesta Señor this Jubilee Year, children’s devotion to Sto. Niño not only represents hope but purity, love, and humility.

