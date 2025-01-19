FACES OF CEBU: Angel Canen, candle vendor and Sto. Niño devotee

CEBU CITY, Philippines – When life challenges her, candle vendor Angel Canen always finds a way to talk to someone she can’t see, but feels deeply in her heart.

Through every struggle, she finds comfort in knowing that her faith in Señor Sto. Niño hears her loudest, most desperate prayers.

Canen is among the throng of devotees of Sto. Nino and it is her faith that led her to being one of the candle vendors selling at the area of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño where the iconic Magellan’s Cross stands.

Life of Angel Canen

Canen, 57, originally lives in Bacolod, Negros Occidental. She now calls Cebu City her home.

She is a dedicated mother of three who works tirelessly as a candle vendor outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to provide for her children. She also sidelines as a photographer.

Despite the challenges of being separated from her husband, Angel finds strength in the love she has for her children. Her kids are her life’s motivation, her reason to keep going even when everything feels heavy.

What brought her to Cebu?

Once, she dreamed of attending Sinulog and wondered what it would be like to live in Cebu.

“Ang Sinulog ipakita sa TV ug nag sige ko’g handom sa akong kinabuhi nga maka anha ba kaha ko sa Cebu?,” she said.

(I would always watch Sinulog on TV, wishing and wondering if I’d ever get to experience it in person in Cebu)

She believes it was all part of Sto. Niño’s plan that brought her to Cebu City—a dream she realized through her faith.

In 2006, she arrived in Cebu with hopes of finding work and a better future for her children.

As she searched the job openings, she found one opportunity as a security guard. It wasn’t the path she had envisioned, but it was what she took for the next 10 years before being a candle vendor.

Challenges

Canen’s journey has not been without struggles.

There were days when her income wasn’t enough to send money to her children, especially to her one child who was very dedicated to his studies.

In the face of these challenges, Angel never wavered in her commitment to provide for her family.

Every sacrifice was driven by her love and the hope of a better future for her children.

“Mangodak ko sa adlawan, maninda ko og kandila sa gabii para ipdala nako sa akong mga anak sa usa ka semana, kaduha kay naa ko’y studyante,” she said.

(I work during the day as photographer, while at night, I sell candles to send money to my kids for the week, sometimes twice a week because I have a student.)

During an interview with CDN Digital, Angel Canen shared a deeply personal chapter of her life.

She recalled a time when she temporarily lived with her sister, hoping for support during a difficult period.

However, as she spoke about those days, Angel couldn’t hold back tears.

She revealed how, instead of finding comfort, she felt disrespected and belittled as she was constantly scolded, leaving her feeling helpless.

This was the reason why she decided to apply for a security guard in one of the establishments in Colon, Cebu City.

Devotion to Sto. Niño

Angel Canen’s deep devotion to Sñr. Sto. Niño began after a series of life-altering experiences.

Battling health issues like urinary tract infection (UTI) and hyperacidity, which were results of long hours and stress from her full-time job as a security guard, Angel faced moments that made her feel vulnerable.

But it was an accident that truly tested her faith.

Once when she was on her way to work, a road collision occurred right beside her post. Miraculously, she was unharmed.

“Kaluy-an sa Santo Niño, wala gyud ko naapil bisag naa ra sa akong kilid,” she said.

(With the mercy of Sto. Niño, I was spared even if it happened right beside me.)

This experience was a turning point for Angel. It affirmed her belief that Sto. Niño was watching over her.

Candle vendor

In 2019, Angel Canen took a leap of faith and joined the ‘Krusada Sugbo Magellan’s Candle Vendors Association,’ beginning her journey as a candle vendor outside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

“Akong gipangayo si Sñr. Sto. Niño nga tabangi ko ihalad nako akoang kinabuhi para mangalagad ko Nimo”

(I pray to Senyor Santo Niño to help me offer my life so I can serve Him.)

Angel said she never feels alone in her work. She finds comfort in the presence of her best companions—her faith, the candles she sells, and the sense of purpose she carries with her every night.