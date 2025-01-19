LIVE UPDATES: Sinulog 2025 grand parade, ritual showdown

The highlight of the Sinulog Festival 2025 is underway with the grand parade and ritual showdown being held in Cebu City on January 19, 2025.

The grand parade kicks off the festivities at around noon while the ritual showdown caps of the day at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Bookmark this page to get live updates on the Sinulog Festival 2025 grand parade and ritual showdown in Cebu City.

READ: Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

WATCH: Sinulog Festival 2025 LIVE

Sinulog 2025: Road closures in Cebu City to watch out for

Cebu City has once again come alive with locals and tourists roaming the streets, churches, and shopping malls in time for the celebration of the Sinulog Festival 2025.

In line with the biggest festival in the province, several activities, religious and cultural, have been scheduled throughout the week.

With this, authorities have decided to close off some roads across downtown Cebu City to ensure that the activities will go smoothly without major disruptions.

Here is a compilation of the traffic advisories announced by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for the remaining Sinulog activities leading up to the Grand Ritual Showdown.

