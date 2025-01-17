3 weather systems to bring rains in most parts of PH

MANILA – A huge part of the country will experience rains on Friday due to three weather systems — these are the shear line, the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or the amihan.

The shear line will continue to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 4 a.m. weather report.

The same weather conditions will prevail across Eastern Visayas, the Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte due to the easterlies.

The northeast monsoon will cause rains over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, and Aurora.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the northeast monsoon will also cause isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Pagasa, meanwhile, said strong to gale winds and rough to very rough coastal waters will continue to prevail across Northern Luzon.

The rest of Luzon will still experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast to prevail across the Visayas and Mindanao.

No low-pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, Pagasa said. (PNA)

