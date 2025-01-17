Sinulog Cup Volleyball: Favored teams shine on opening day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The favorites in the inaugural Sinulog Cup 2025 Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament put up strong performances on opening day, Thursday, January 16, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Sinulog Cup Volleyball powerhouses like the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars-backed DH25, Amigos, Lowkey, and Atty. Dico squads each tallied two wins, setting an impressive start for their respective campaigns.

DH25 defeated the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), 21-19, 21-10. They followed up with a nail-biting victory against the Assassins in a three-set thriller, 22-20, 16-20, 15-12.

Similarly, Team Amigos, reigning champions of last year’s DH25 Men’s Volleyball Open, showcased their prowess. They edged the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 21-19, 22-20, before outlasting 8X8 in another three-set battle, 21-19, 18-21, 15-11.

Atty. Reymar Englis Dico’s squad, aptly named Team Dico, also made a solid debut. They outclassed Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 21-18, 21-15, and followed it up with a dominant performance against USPF, 21-18, 21-12.

However, their unbeaten run in the opening day of the Sinulog Cup Volleyball ended in a closely contested match against the Revels, 21-19, 19-21, 15-12.

Lowkey added to the day’s highlights with commanding wins over the USPF Baby Panthers (21-11, 21-13) and the visiting University of Bohol (UB) (21-17, 21-14).

A total of 14 teams are competing in the Sinulog Cup Volleyball organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and spearheaded by Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros.

The tournament offers a generous prize pool, with the champion team taking home P100,000. The first runner-up will earn P50,000, while the second and third runners-up will receive P20,000 and P10,000, respectively.

