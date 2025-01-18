Daily Gospel, January 18

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 18, 2025, which is the Saturday of the first week in ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, January 17

Daily Gospel, January 16

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 2, 13-17.

Jesus went out along the sea. All the crowds came to him and he taught them.

As he passed by, he saw Levi, son of Alphaeus, sitting at the customs post. He said to him, “Follow me.” And he got up and followed him.

While he was at table in his house, many tax collectors and sinners sat with Jesus and his disciples; for there were many who followed him.

Some scribes who were Pharisees saw that he was eating with sinners and tax collectors and said to his disciples, “Why does he eat with tax collectors and sinners?”

Jesus heard this and said to them (that), “Those who are well do not need a physician, but the sick do. I did not come to call the righteous but sinners.”

Source: Dailygospel.org