Viral sampaguita girl: DSWD comes to her aid, guard summoned by PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The case of female student who was handled roughly by a mall security guard as he tried to make her leave for selling sampaguita at the establishment’s entrance would be looked into. This was according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday.

The incident, which was caught on video, has since gone viral.

The student’s family was a former beneficiary of one of the DSWD’s poverty alleviation programs, the cash transfer scheme known as Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

After learning about this, the DSWD decided to look into the incident.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said social workers would assess the situation of the student, identified as 22-year-old Jeny, to determine other interventions it can provide her family.

Sampaguita for school fees

Dumlao said DSWD’s ongoing Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), designed for families who no longer qualify for the flagship antipoverty initiative 4Ps, can be extended to the student.

Those enrolled in the SLP are given a one-time grant of P15,000 as seed money for their small businesses or as a preemployment “training fund” to help them start their job application.

Based on an interview conducted by DSWD’s social workers, the girl in the video is a college freshman student taking up medical technology and was selling sampaguita to have extra money for her schooling.

The incident, which took place in front of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, happened days before Christmas last year, according to Jeny’s mother, Judith, who made the sampaguita garlands that were being sold.

Judith’s husband also helps in selling the flowers, which helps the family raise some pocket money. The savings go to the student’s needs, according to DSWD personnel.

The agency has extended an initial cash assistance of P20,000 to the family who, according to DSWD, has no intention to press charges against the guard.

In a statement on Thursday, SM Megamall said the guard had been dismissed and banned from working again at any SM mall.

“We regret and sympathize with the young girl who experienced an unfortunate incident outside our mall,” the management said, adding that it “promotes inclusivity for all.”

PNP summons guard, agency

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police’s Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (PNP-Sosia) has summoned the mall guard and his security agency over the incident.

The Civil Security Group (CSG), Sosia’s unit within the PNP, said that based on an initial assessment the guard’s actions were a violation of ethical standards.

“We gave the security agency the responsibility of ensuring the attendance of the security guard in appearing before the Sosia,” said CSG spokesperson Lt. Col. Eudisan Gultiano.

Gultiano said an administrative complaint may already be filed against the summoned parties if they fail to show up.

