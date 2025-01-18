Take a journey to luxury and hospitality at Cebu Beach Club

Tucked in the charming town of Argao, located southeast of Cebu, the Cebu Beach Club offers a slice of paradise that beckons travelers to unwind, recharge, and reconnect.

The resort sits like a jewel against the azure backdrop of the sea where you can wake up to a symphony of serenity that only nature can compose.

“We are a unique destination for travelers who are looking for a luxurious yet a nature-infused retreat in Cebu. We are here in Argao, we are in the south, because we are making history,” amplifies Cebu Beach Club’s Duty Manager, Bryl Bacarro.

The resort’s owner, Boom Fonacier, elaborated on this idea, emphasizing that Cebu Beach Club offers a diverse range of activities designed to captivate guests beyond the allure of its stunning beachfront. He highlighted that the resort isn’t just a haven for relaxation by the shore but a destination rich with experiences that tickles all senses.

The Cebu Beach Club curates an experience designed to refresh the soul and invigorate the body. Every moment spent inside the tropical enclave allows guests to take a subtle break from the city’s noise through its natural, tranquil atmosphere and feast-for-the-eyes landscape.

While it’s beautifully designed, there’s more to this idyllic locale than its stunning scenery. It prides itself on homey room venues, hearty food options, enticing amenities, a courteous workforce, and a luring future outlook.

A private retreat with luxury comfort

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful garden retreat, a breathtaking cliffside vista, or a spacious suite for cherished moments with loved ones, Cebu Beach Club has perfect vacation arrangements waiting for you.

Its venues are an epitome of design, combining modern aesthetics with a tropical flair. From intricate patterns inspired by local artistry to the soothing palettes that complement the colors of the sea and sky, the interiors radiate warmth and charm. Plush bedding, stylish furniture, and inviting spaces make every room and suite a haven of coziness and privacy.

Relatively, the Cebu Beach Club offers an exclusive overnight staycation package featuring a range of accommodations to suit every guest’s preference. For those seeking tranquility amidst lush blooms, the Gardenside Room is available for as low as Php 7,000.00. If you’re after breathtaking views of the coastline, the Cliffside Room is yours at a starting price of Php 8,000.00. But, if you’re planning to be with friends or family, better get their Two bedroom Suite for more space for only Php 28,000.00.

This staycation package is inclusive of a breakfast, light snacks, and an hour use of a standard kayak or paddleboard, available until May of this year, except April 16 to 20. However, prices may vary according to the number of guests.

Taste local and luxe in one venue

Food lovers are in for a treat at the Cebu Beach Club’s Talisay Bistro. Their menu is a delightful fusion of flavors, catering to every craving and occasion. You can start your meal with appetizers that can tease your palate or opt for vegetarian dishes that showcase locally sourced produce. If you’re in the mood for Asian-inspired creations or something fresh from the coal, the bistro’s unique take on regional favorites, like Sweet and SourFish, Steamed Pompano, Tenderloin Steak, and T-bone Steak, will surely impress.

For a touch of authenticity, try their home-made pizzas, where every slice is a deliciously crafted masterpiece, best paired with their pasta and risotto offerings. If you’re in the mood for something lighter, the bistro also offers sandwiches that are perfect for a quick yet satisfying meal.

And for those with a sweet tooth, Talisay Bistro’s dessert offerings are a must-try, where some feature the innovative use of Argao’s famous Tablea. This locally-sourced chocolate adds a rich, bold flavor to their creations, from decadent cakes to imaginative twists on famed desserts, like Chocolate Truffle and Chocolate Overdose—a masterfully crafted dessert with a dome made of tablea, unveiling a moist cake topped with fresh fruit inside.

A wealth of beverage options can also be savored at the resort’s very own restaurant, including fruit shakes and juices, coffee and tea, and cocktails.

Beyond their impressive menu, the Talisay Bistro allows customized food preparations and dining setups, including a five-course romantic dinner that guests can arrange ahead of time. Whether you’re savoring a hearty breakfast, a casual lunch, or a sophisticated dinner, the bistro promises a dining experience that will linger in your memory.

Ride the waves, save the turtles

Upon entry, guests are greeted with the resort’s infinity pool, where you can take a refreshing dip while soaking in panoramic views of the sea.

However, for those who seek adventure, let a glass-made elevator take you to the coast, where you can enjoy water activities like kayaking and paddleboarding, perfect for exploring the pristine waters.

Adding to its unique charm, Cebu Beach Club is deeply committed to sustainability and environmental preservation. Besides utilizing reusable glassware and bottle containers, the resort actively supports pawikan (sea turtle) preservation efforts, creating a sanctuary for these gentle marine creatures.

Hospitality that truly feels like home

What truly sets Cebu Beach Club apart is the warmth and genuine care of its employees. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be greeted with smiles and heartfelt hospitality that instantly make you feel at home.

Whether it’s offering personalized recommendations for activities, ensuring your dining experience at Talisay Bistro is flawless, or simply cheerfully greeting you as you pass by, the team at Cebu Beach Club treats every guest like family. Their attentiveness extends to even the smallest details, from preparing your room to perfection to making sure you’re comfortable and cared for throughout your stay.

Their pride in showcasing the best of Argao shines through in every interaction, creating an atmosphere that’s not just welcoming but truly heartfelt.

A rich future for a well-cared destination

While the Cebu Beach Club is only around five to six months old, it presents promising assets that make every guest want more as they leave its premises. Its current day operations are already unmatched, but its future is surely something to look forward to.

Among its soon-to-be offers are a diving shop, a bar, more water activities, additional room options and humongous venues, and elevated food options that cater to the palette of many.

Why end the adventure when you can make it last? After the vibrant Sinulog festivities, hop on the next bus and escape to the serene shores of Cebu Beach Club. Bask in the sun, embrace the waves, and savor every moment of your getaway. For bookings and reservations, contact 0917 719 2328 or 0939 929 2328, or send an email to [email protected]. Your next unforgettable trip awaits!