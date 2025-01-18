AFC Women’s Futsal: PHL eyes crucial win vs. Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s Futsal Team is gearing up for a pivotal duel with Australia in their final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Qualifiers on Sunday, January 19, at the Yunusobod Sports Complex in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Currently at second place with seven points from two wins and a draw, the Philippines needs a victory to leapfrog Australia and claim the top spot in Group C.

Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the tournament proper in China later this year.

A draw would suffice to secure the second position, keeping them ahead of Uzbekistan, who will face Turkmenistan in a crucial match tomorrow.

Uzbekistan, the host nation, is in third place with four points (1-1-1) but trails the Philippines in goal difference, with the Filipinas boasting a +5 margin compared to the Uzbeks’ +3.

This goal difference advantage strengthens the Philippines’ prospects of advancing to the tournament proper, even if they draw against Australia.

Beyond tomorrow’s result, the Philippines is already guaranteed a spot in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, set to take place later this year in Manila as they serve as hosts.

The team heads into the clash on the back of a convincing 2-0 victory over Turkmenistan last Wednesday at the same venue. Top scorers Katrina Guillou, Bella Finnegan, Dionesia Tolentino, and Judy Connolly are expected to lead the charge in this crucial encounter.

Joining them are a formidable roster of players, including Sheen Borres, Shelah Cadag, Sara Castañeda, Alisha del Campo, Catherine Graversen, Samantha Hughes, Rocelle Mendano, Vrendelle Nuera, Regine Rebosora, and Kayla Santiago.

With so much at stake, the Filipinas will look to deliver a strong performance and continue their impressive campaign in the qualifiers, aiming to solidify their position as a rising force in Asian futsal.

