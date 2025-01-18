Submersible drone found off Masbate is a threat to PH security – Sen. Tolentino

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The submersible drone found by fishermen in the waters off Masbate is a threat to national security Senator Francis Tolentino said. security.

The submersible drone allegedly came from China, according to the Philippine National Police Maritime Group.

Tolentino, who visited Cebu on Friday evening, said that the discovery of the submersible drone poses a threat to the country’s security since we don’t know what data it was transmitting.

The senator said that the drone has a battery life that could last for 300 days. However, when it was found its battery was already drained.

“Una wala siyang permit, pangalawa hindi natin alam kung ano yung trinansmit na data. Pangatlo, hindi natin alam kung gaano katagal na siya dito,” he said.

“Pero ang alam ko yung duration ng battery niya 300 days. So yung 300 days almost a year na yun,” he added.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zone held a hearing regarding the discovery of the submersible drone.

Currently, Tolentino said that the Philippine Navy is conducting a forensic examination on the submersible drone.

“Medyo sensitive kasi yung mga sensors sa loob so hintayin natin yung official report ng Philippine Navy. Mahirap mag-speculate,” he said.

During their hearing, the senate commended fishermen Rodnie Valenzuela Magno, Jojo Cantela, and their companion, who found the submersible drone and turned it over to the authorities.

The resolution commending them was initiated by Tolentino and Senator Robinhood Padilla.

