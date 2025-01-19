WATCH: Sinulog Festival 2025 livestream
Can’t watch the Sinulog Festival 2025 live in Cebu City?
Don’t worry! Bookmark this page and watch the livestream of the Sinulog Festival 2025 grand parade and ritual showdown from Cebu City.
READ: LIVE UPDATES: Sinulog 2025 grand parade, ritual showdown
The grand ritual showdown is being held at the Cebu City Sports Center.
The Sinulog grand parade and ritual showdown caps off the week-long celebration of the Fiesta Señor 2025 in honor of the Sr. Sto. Niño de Cebu.
Sinulog is the cultural aspect of the Fiesta Señor.
The Sinulog Festival covers various competitions ranging from the grand parade and ritual showdown. It is handled by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.
This year, the Sinulog festival made its return to the Cebu City Sports Center. in 2024, the festivities were held at the South Road Properties (SRP).
