LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 winners
CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was back-to-back win for Negros Oriental as the province’s contingent from Bais City bagged the championship for the Free Interpretation (FI) category in the Ritual Showdown of Sinulog 2025.
This year’s competition was also a sweet comeback for Carcar City that won the Sinulog-based category.
Bais City Festival of Harvest also placed 3rd in the Street Dancing Parade, bringing home a total of P3.5 million in cash prizes.
Last year, another contingent from Negros Oriental – Canlaon City’s Pasayaw Festival – bagged the championship in the Sinulog competition.
Carcar City, for their part, also won the Best in Musicality.
A constant crowd favorite, Carcar City returned to the Sinulog grand stage after a five-year hiatus.
Here’s the complete list of winners during Sinulog Festival 2025:
Street Dancing
1st Place – City of Carcar (1,000,000 Php Cash)
2nd Place – Lumad Basakanon – Basak, San Nicolas, Cebu City (700,000 Php Cash)
3rd Place – Bais City Festival of Harvest – Negros Oriental (500,000 Php Cash)
4th Place – Dumaguete Sandurot Festival, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental (300,000 Php Cash)
5th Place – City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild (200,000 Php Cash)
Sinulog-based Competition (Ritual Showdown)
1st Place – City of Carcar (3,000,000 Php Cash)
2nd Place – City of Mandaue (2,000,000 Php Cash)
3rd Place – City of Talisay (1,500,000 Php Cash)
4th Place – Danao City Government (1,000,000 Php Cash)
5th Place – Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe, Inayawan, Cebu City (750,000 Php Cash)
Best in Costume – City of Mandaue (100,000 Php Cash)
Free Interpretation
1st Place – Bais City Festival of Harvest – Negros Oriental (3,000,000 Php Cash)
2nd Place – Tribu Masadyaon, Toledo City (2,000,000 Php Cash)
3rd Place – Lapu-lapu (1,500,000 Php Cash)
4th Place – Lumad Basakanon – Basak, San Nicolas, Cebu City (1,000,000 Php Cash)
5th Place – Tribu Malipayon, Consolacion (750,000 Php Cash)
Best in Costume
Tribu Masadyaon, Toledo City (100,000 Php Cash)
Sinulog Based Category – Musicality
1st – Carcar City
2nd – City of Mandaue
3rd – Banauan Cultural Group
4th – Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe
5th – Sinulog sa Carmen
Free Interpretation Category – Musicality
1st – Tribu Masadyaon – Toledo City
2nd – Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc – Dipolog City
3rd – Dumaguete Sandurot Festival
4th – Lapu-Lapu City
5th – Tanglawan Festival – Citt of San Jose Del Monte
Float Category
1st – IPI Main Float
2nd – The Sleep Specialist ( Uratex)
3rd – Bellyshayce Foods, Inc.
Higante
1st – Mangingistorya ( Story Teller)
2nd – Festival Queen
3rd – The Worlds Intertwine
Puppeeters
1st – Orly Johnson A. Fuentes
2nd – Orly Johnsons A. Fuentes
3rd – Christines C. ErmacCDN Digital Sinulog 2024 coverage is in partnership with:
- Filipino Homes
- BingoPlus
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Grab
- Move It
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- Winzir
- Valencia Residences by VistaLand
- City Di Mare (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2025 with Cebuanos!
- Anjo World Theme Park
- Cebu Beach Club
- Bohol Beach Club
- bai Hotel Cebu
- Islands Souvenirs
- Jollibee
- AppleOne
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.