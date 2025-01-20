LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was back-to-back win for Negros Oriental as the province’s contingent from Bais City bagged the championship for the Free Interpretation (FI) category in the Ritual Showdown of Sinulog 2025.

This year’s competition was also a sweet comeback for Carcar City that won the Sinulog-based category.

Bais City Festival of Harvest also placed 3rd in the Street Dancing Parade, bringing home a total of P3.5 million in cash prizes.

Last year, another contingent from Negros Oriental – Canlaon City’s Pasayaw Festival – bagged the championship in the Sinulog competition.

Carcar City, for their part, also won the Best in Musicality.

A constant crowd favorite, Carcar City returned to the Sinulog grand stage after a five-year hiatus.

Here’s the complete list of winners during Sinulog Festival 2025:

Street Dancing

1st Place – City of Carcar (1,000,000 Php Cash)

2nd Place – Lumad Basakanon – Basak, San Nicolas, Cebu City (700,000 Php Cash)

3rd Place – Bais City Festival of Harvest – Negros Oriental (500,000 Php Cash)

4th Place – Dumaguete Sandurot Festival, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental (300,000 Php Cash)

5th Place – City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild (200,000 Php Cash)

Sinulog-based Competition (Ritual Showdown)

1st Place – City of Carcar (3,000,000 Php Cash)

2nd Place – City of Mandaue (2,000,000 Php Cash)

3rd Place – City of Talisay (1,500,000 Php Cash)

4th Place – Danao City Government (1,000,000 Php Cash)

5th Place – Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe, Inayawan, Cebu City (750,000 Php Cash)

Best in Costume – City of Mandaue (100,000 Php Cash)

Free Interpretation

1st Place – Bais City Festival of Harvest – Negros Oriental (3,000,000 Php Cash)

2nd Place – Tribu Masadyaon, Toledo City (2,000,000 Php Cash)

3rd Place – Lapu-lapu (1,500,000 Php Cash)

4th Place – Lumad Basakanon – Basak, San Nicolas, Cebu City (1,000,000 Php Cash)

5th Place – Tribu Malipayon, Consolacion (750,000 Php Cash)

Best in Costume

Tribu Masadyaon, Toledo City (100,000 Php Cash)

Sinulog Based Category – Musicality

1st – Carcar City

2nd – City of Mandaue

3rd – Banauan Cultural Group

4th – Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe

5th – Sinulog sa Carmen

Free Interpretation Category – Musicality

1st – Tribu Masadyaon – Toledo City

2nd – Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc – Dipolog City

3rd – Dumaguete Sandurot Festival

4th – Lapu-Lapu City

5th – Tanglawan Festival – Citt of San Jose Del Monte

Float Category

1st – IPI Main Float

2nd – The Sleep Specialist ( Uratex)

3rd – Bellyshayce Foods, Inc.

Higante

1st – Mangingistorya ( Story Teller)

2nd – Festival Queen

3rd – The Worlds Intertwine

Puppeeters

1st – Orly Johnson A. Fuentes

2nd – Orly Johnsons A. Fuentes

3rd – Christines C. Ermac

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP