CIT-U Wildcats reign supreme in 1st Sinulog Volleyball Men’s Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats reclaimed their volleyball glory by clinching the inaugural title of the Sinulog Cup 2025 Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, January 18, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Wildcats, determined to bounce back from their bronze-medal finish in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) tournament, dominated the Volleyball Assassins in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21, to secure the championship.

Their triumph not only earned them the prestigious title but also the champion’s purse of ₱100,000.

Head coach Armel Loon admitted that he had tempered expectations for this tournament, given the team falling short in winning the CESAFI title last December.

SINULOG CUP

However, their surprising run to the Sinulog Cup title highlighted the team’s resilience and determination.

“Although our CESAFI finish was frustrating, we were still grateful for the bronze medal, even though we were aiming for the championship,” Loon told CDN Digital in Cebuano.

“Maybe it wasn’t our time yet. We even hesitated to join this tournament because of the registration fee, but fortunately, we found a sponsor. We didn’t expect to win it all. Our goal was just to make it to the quarterfinals, taking it one game at a time. We’re thankful the victory was granted to us,” he added.

Loon credited the team’s chemistry and familiarity with each other’s play styles as the key factors in overcoming the pro-laden roster of the Volleyball Assassins.

In the first set, the Wildcats stormed to an early 7-2 lead with precise attacks and solid blocks.

STRONG FINISH

Though the Volleyball Assassins clawed back, capitalizing on CIT-U’s unforced errors, the Wildcats responded with an 8-1 run to seize a commanding 22-15 lead before closing the set, 25-18. Kient Astorga, who was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), led the team’s strong finish.

The second set followed a similar scenario, with CIT-U maintaining control.

Despite the efforts of Volleyball Assassins standouts Marvin Villanueva, Nilo Jasmin, and Norwel Sanama, who kept the game within striking distance at 7-8, the Wildcats proved too formidable. CIT-U surged ahead to a 19-14 lead and never looked back, sealing the championship with Astorga’s match-winning point at 25-21.

The Volleyball Assassins, despite the loss, took home the runner-up prize of ₱50,000.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Individual awards also highlighted the Wildcats’ dominance. Alvin Jean Pacañot was named Best Setter, Chem Rosal earned the Second Middle Blocker honors, and MJ Bihag was recognized as the Second Open Hitter.

The Volleyball Assassins’ Jasmin and Sanama were awarded First Middle Blocker and First Open Hitter, respectively. Other awardees included Erico Blaza (Best Opposite Hitter) from Lowkey and DPWH’s Gerald Loyloy (Best Libero).

A total of 14 teams participated in the three-day tournament organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) under the leadership of Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros.

