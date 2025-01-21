Daily Gospel, January 21

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 21, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the second week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 2, 23-28.

As Jesus was passing through a field of grain on the sabbath, his disciples began to make a path while picking the heads of grain.

At this the Pharisees said to him, “Look, why are they doing what is unlawful on the sabbath?”

He said to them, “Have you never read what David did when he was in need and he and his companions were hungry?

How he went into the house of God when Abiathar was high priest and ate the bread of offering that only the priests could lawfully eat, and shared it with his companions?”

Then he said to them, “The sabbath was made for man, not man for the sabbath.

That is why the Son of Man is lord even of the sabbath.”

