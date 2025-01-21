cdn mobile

Dawn fire in Mambaling, Cebu City: 3 injured

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 21,2025 - 12:03 PM

Fire in Mambaling caused by chemical spill injures 3

LOOK: These are some of the houses that was destroyed by a fire that hit Alaska Mambaling in Cebu City early this morning of January 21. According to the Cebu City Fire Office, the fire was reported at 3:45 a.m. and placed under control at 4:20 a.m. | Photo by Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three individuals got injured after a fire erupted in a residential area in Brgy. Mambaling on Tuesday dawn, January 21.

Firefighters here responded to a fire alert at Sitio Alaska Centro in Brgy. Mambaling at 3:48 a.m.

The fire burned down a total of 4 houses, and damaged three more.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to place the flames under control by 4:20 a.m., roughly 30 minutes after they arrived on the scene.

They declared a fire out at 4:37 a.m.

A total of 31 firetrucks responded to the fire.

Meanwhile, fire investigators pegged the damages at P750,000.

They also confirmed that three individuals suffered injuries due to the fire.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

