Police asset stabbed to death by his friends in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 21,2025 - 05:25 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 24-year-old man, who is a police asset, was stabbed to death by two of his friends in Brgy. Luz, Cebu City on the early hours of Monday, January 20.

The victim was identified as Ian Vanlor Lumapas, 24, a resident of Sitio Nangka Brgy. Luz, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., Mabolo Police Station chief, the victim is an asset who’s been giving information to local police about illegal activities in the area.

READ:

Lumapas died after getting attacked at around 2:00 a.m. on Monday.

Caacoy narrated that the victim was at an internet cafe in the area on the day of the incident.

When Lumapas exited the cafe, two men, who were later revealed to be his friends, approached him. The two individuals, both carrying a weapon, allegedly stabbed Lumapas multiple times.

The suspects were identified as Stephen Felizarta alias “Bilon,” of legal age, jobless; and Allen Edward Felices alias “Bontoy.” Both men are also residents of the barangay.

While the two assailants immediately fled the scene, authorities were called and the police asset was rushed to the Perpetual Socour Hospital.

However, the attending physician declared Lumapas dead on arrival.

An investigation was then launched by Mabolo police who found a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident and gathered statements from witnesses.

According to Caacoy, the suspects are involved in illegal drug activities and were previously imprisoned.

Caacoy said that they are looking at illegal drugs as the possible motive behind the victim’s brutal killing.

He added that they are probing the exact involvement of the police asset with his attackers and whether his tips to police led to the suspects’ previous arrest.

During the follow up operation, police found that the suspects have already fled from their homes in the barangay.

As of this writing, policemen are conducting a hot-pursuit operation to locate and apprehend the men responsible for the fatal stabbing of the police asset

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP