Danao City’s comeback victory: An offering of faith and devotion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After seven years of non-participation in the Sinulog ritual showdown, Danao City in northern Cebu scored a remarkable comeback with victory in Cebu’s grandest festival on Sunday.

The contingent of Danao City recently won 4th place in the ritual showdown of Sinulog 2025 under the Sinulog-based category.

Danao City last participated in Sinulog in 2017 in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan where they placed 2nd, and they also placed 3rd in the Sinulog grand ritual showdown for the Sinulog-based category.

READ:

In a media release, Danao City expressed its gratitude for their unexpected win as their participation was originally just a form of offering for their LGU’s achievements in the past year.

“From my announcement nga musalmot ang Danao City sa Sinulog 2025, I know it’s a challenge for our Karansa Chairman Hon. Ivy Durano, to make it possible. A simple, yet heartfelt, offering is what I have in mind. Pero pagkakita nako sa performance, manglimbawt man akong balhibo,” Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano said.

“Being recognized as 4th placer sa Sinulog Based kay another proof that Danao City standard is par. Makaingon sad gyud ko nga kung sincere gyud ang intention sa kasing-kasing kay magbunga gyud og maayo… Daghang Salamat, Señor Sto. Niño. Dawata ang amoang pasalamat,” he added.

For her part, Ivy said that their victory was “a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work poured into every step of the journey. Through unity and oneness, we have shown the world the heart and spirit of what it means to be a true Danawanon.”

The contingent received P1 million prize yesterday l, January 20, during the awarding ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This year, the city’s contingent comprised of 150 dancers, 350 propsmen, 80 ritualists, 100 instrumentalists, and a 50-member choir.

This year is also the first time that Danao City joined the Sinulog under the local government unit itself, since for the previous years, their contingent was through or handled by the Department of Education Danao City Division.

Here is the list of the winners under the Sinulog-based category:

1st Place – City of Carcar (P3,000,000 Cash)

2nd Place – City of Mandaue (P2,000,000 Cash)

3rd Place – City of Talisay (P1,500,000 Cash)

4th Place – Danao City Government (P1,000,000 Cash)

5th Place – Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe, Inayawan, Cebu City (P750,000 Cash)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP