Trump inauguration hailed by Marcos, collaboration eyed

MANILA, Philippines — Newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump was congratulated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday and the latter expressed eagerness to work with his administration.

On January 20 (US time), Trump was sworn in as the president of the US.

“Congratulations to POTUS @realdonaldtrump and to the American people on another peaceful transfer of power in their Nation’s nearly 250-year history. I look forward to working closely with you and your Administration,” Marcos said in a statement.

“The strong and lasting PH-US alliance will continue to uphold our shared vision of prosperity and security in the region,” he added.

Last November 19, Marcos had a “friendly” and “productive” call with Trump, where he expressed the Philippines’ desire to further deepen its ties with the US.

“It was a very good call, it was a very friendly call, very productive. And I’m glad I was able to do it. I think President-elect Trump was happy to hear from the Philippines,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Virac, Catanduanes.

“We continued to talk about the relationship between…the alliance between the US and the Philippines, and I expressed to him our continuing desire to strengthen that relationship between our two countries, which is a relationship that is as deep as it could possibly be,” Marcos also said.

