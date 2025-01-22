Women’s Futsal: PH gets ticket to Asian Cup despite loss to Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s Futsal Team officially qualified for the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup despite a narrow 1-2 loss to Australia on Sunday, January 19, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The loss came in their final Group C match of the qualifiers, but the Philippines advanced as the best third-placed team, securing a coveted ticket to the Asian Cup, which will take place in China this May.

Additionally, the team has also qualified for the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup as hosts. It will be held in Manila later this year, either in November or December.

The Philippines finished the qualifiers with a 2-1-1 (win-draw-loss) record, amassing seven points. However, they dropped to third place in Group C after Uzbekistan edged them out for the second spot due to a higher goal difference. Both teams earned seven points, while Turkmenistan (1-3) and Kuwait (0-4) were eliminated.

Australia’s Daisy Arrowsmith slotted the first goal in the 7th minute, giving her team an early lead.

However, a defensive miscue by Australia’s Halle Smit resulted in an own goal just a minute later, allowing the Philippines to equalize at 1-1.

Despite this lifeline, the Philippines struggled to match the Aussies’ pace and intensity. Jessica Au scored the winning goal in the second half, sealing Australia’s victory.

The Philippines’ qualification is a testament to their promising campaign in the qualifiers.

The inclusion of experienced players Katrina Guillou and Isabella Flanigan, from the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, added depth and skill to the roster.

