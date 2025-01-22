Anti-teen pregnancy bill loses backing of 4 senators

MANILA, Philippines — Four senators have retracted their support for the contentious bill aimed at preventing adolescent pregnancies in the country.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Tuesday, Senators JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar, and Christopher “Bong” Go requested the removal of their signatures from Committee Report No. 41.

The committee report contained Senate Bill No. 1979 known as the “Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Act of 2023.”

“In light of the recent feedback and numerous concerns raised on Senate Bill No. 1979, entitled an Act Providing for a National Policy in Preventing Adolescent Pregnancies, Institutionalizing Social Protection for Adolescent Parents, and Providing Funds Thereof, under Committee Report No. 41, we respectfully request the withdrawal of out signatures from the said committee report,” their letter reads.

“While we believe that the prevalence of adolescent pregnancy is an issue that must be urgently addressed, it is our position that further dialogues with stakeholders is essential in order to accurately dispel misconception and remove objectionable portions from the bill,” they added.

The National Coalition for the Family and the Constitution’s Project Dalisay has launched an online petition against SBN 1979, which seeks to mandate, amoong others, the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) program in all public and private education institutions.

The bill states that CSE should be integrated into the school curriculum “guided by DepEd (Department of Education) and international standards.”

But for Project Dalisay, the mention of “international standards” implied that the country is open to the concepts of CSE, “including childhood masturbation.”

“Yun ang impact ng pag-incorporate ng ‘international standards.’ (That is the impact of incorporating ‘international standards.’) The bill imported an entire sexuality worldview and approach,” the group said in their petition.

Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Imee Marcos, authors of SBN 1979, have also distanced themselves from the measure.

Both filed separate measures on anti-teen pregnancies, which were incorporated in the substitute SBN 1979.

Revilla, however, clarified in a statement on Tuesday that “SBN 1979 contains provisions that were not his proposal.

Marcos also claimed the substitute bill was “significantly different” from her measure.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP