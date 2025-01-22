Let love embrace you at Ronan Keating’s Valentine’s Special in Cebu

Celebrate Love with an Evening of Enchanting Serenades

The ultimate Valentine’s experience awaits you as global music sensation Ronan Keating brings his timeless hits to Cebu for an unforgettable Valentine’s Special. Known for chart-topping classics like “When You Say Nothing at All” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” Ronan’s heartfelt music has touched fans worldwide, making this a night to remember for lovers and music enthusiasts alike.

Even when you say nothing at all, Ronan’s soulful voice and captivating stage presence will surely envelop your evening with love, nostalgia, and musical brilliance.

Celebrate the power of love swaying along to romantic anthems this February 12, 2025 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

An Embrace of Romance and Nostalgia

Taking place at the heart of Cebu, this one-night-only concert promises to be the perfect prelude to Valentine's Day.

A Cebu-first: Where the heart sings

Always enamored by the support of his Filipino fans, Ronan Keating now brings his romantic ballads to Cebu for the very first time. This rare and special moment undoubtedly reclaims Cebu as the destination “where the heart sings,” its past slogan showcasing Cebuanos’ warm and passionate souls. Visayas and non-Visayas fans can finally witness his legendary serenades differently, in a stunning growing hotspot for international music events.

Last Thing On My Mind is you missing this event

You should not miss out on this intimate moment! Ronan Keating’s Valentine’s Special in Cebu is more than just a concert; it’s a worthwhile journey. Whether you’re looking to surprise a loved one, celebrate with friends, or simply enjoy world-class music, this experience promises to leave lasting memories. Let your hearts be carried away into a nostalgic journey of his extensive discography.

Just like love, seize the ticket once it comes

Tickets will be available via https://ronankeating2025ph. lsquared.live/. Secure your spot to ensure you don’t let this one-of-a-kind Valentine’s celebration with Ronan Keating slip away.

Check out the ticket details below:

SVIP (with Meet and Greet) – Php 8,500

VIP (with Meet and Greet) – Php 7,500

Patron – Php 5,500

Gold – Php 4,500

Silver – Php 3,500

Balcony – Php 2,500

For Media Inquiries and Partnerships

Please contact:

Catherine Rutaquio

L-Squared Productions, Inc.

+639478901675

[email protected]

Stay tuned for updates by following L-Squared Productions on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Join the conversation online using the hashtag #RonanKeatingCebu.

About Ronan Keating Ronan Keating, a celebrated artist and former member of the iconic group Boyzone, has enjoyed an illustrious solo career spanning over two decades. With multi-platinum albums and numerous awards to his name, Ronan continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his heartfelt ballads and magnetic performances that truly defined generations.

About L-Squared Productions, Inc. L-Squared Productions, Inc. is dedicated to bringing world-class entertainment to the Philippines, curating exceptional live events that create unforgettable moments. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, L-Squared Productions, Inc. is a trusted name in the local events industry.

Make this Valentine’s season one to cherish with the Ronan Keating Valentine’s Special in Cebu. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic—grab your tickets now!