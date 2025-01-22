Cebuano Int’l REALTOR awardee brings story of faith in real estate journey

President and CEO of Filipino Homes, Anthony Leuterio, embodies the combination of entrepreneurial drive and unwavering devotion. A man who has grown his real estate company from a humble 16-square-meter office into a network of over 100 offices, Leuterio credits much of his success to the guidance of Señor Santo Niño.

As Cebu celebrates the vibrant Sinulog Festival, his story is a testament to how faith can shape a fulfilling life.

The Power of Prayer

For Leuterio, who was recently named the 2024 International Realtor of the Year, Sinulog holds a deeply personal meaning. The festival serves as a time for reflection and gratitude for him and his family, reminiscing times when they prayed to Santo Niño for guidance during the early days of their company.

“Sinulog is one of the most important times for our family,” he shared. “We prayed for this company before, asking Santo Niño to guide us when we were still very small with a 16-square-meter office,” he added.

With over 100 offices today, the remarkable growth of Filipino Homes stands as a testament to those prayers and the values they continue to uphold.

Annual Sinulog Traditions

The devotion Leuterio holds for Santo Niño is deeply intertwined with his Sinulog traditions. Every year, he commits to his personal promises or “panaad” of attending novenas with his wife and capturing the spirit of the festival through photography.

“Every January I don’t travel because I promised my wife that we have to finish the novenas,” he said. “Other panaad I do during Sinulog is taking pictures—I take pictures and upload them to my Sinulog page, dedicated to Santo Niño.”

Leuterio created the page for Overseas Filipino Workers who cannot come home for the festival. It serves as a platform where they can share how they celebrate Sinulog abroad, keeping the devotion to Señor Sto. Niño alive and fostering a sense of community across the globe.

Providing a Home Away From Home

Leuterio is committed to providing quality service, especially during Sinulog. As thousands of visitors flock to Cebu for the festivities, finding accommodations can be challenging. Through Filipino Homes and Rent.ph, Leuterio ensures that travelers have access to secure and comfortable housing.

“During Sinulog, when they look for a house, we are here,” he said. “I prayed for this—that anyone who comes to Cebu won’t have any problems about staying.”

Leuterio is also dedicated to providing a sense of security, central to his personal concept of home.

“That’s what we can guarantee them with our business—staying at home and feeling secure,” he emphasized.

Advice for Aspiring Homeowners

To those dreaming of owning a home, Leuterio offers practical advice.

“They should ask themselves what they really want,” he said. “But one thing that I guarantee them is that we are here to give them good advice on what is best for them and their budget,” he assured.

With over 600 partner developers and 1,000 projects, Filipino Homes provides unmatched choices for investors and families alike.

Celebrating Faith, Culture, and Community

As Sinulog fills Cebu with music, colors, and faith, Leuterio invites everyone to embrace the spirit of the festival.

“Pit Senyor to everyone! Enjoy Sinulog, enjoy Cebu,” he said.

Anthony Leuterio’s journey, rooted in faith, family, and a commitment to service, reminds us that success is not just about what we build but how we build it. Through Filipino Homes, he continues to create opportunities and inspire dreams, one home at a time.

