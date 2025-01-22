Beverly Dayanan finds purpose in real estate through faith

Founder and CEO of Contempo Property Holdings, Beverly Dayanan, exemplifies how faith, culture, and community intertwine to shape her vision in real estate.

As Cebu geared up for the vibrant Sinulog Festival, Dayanan reflected on the deep connection between this cherished tradition and her professional and personal journey.

Leading with Purpose and Gratitude

For Dayanan, Sinulog is a time to give thanks for blessings and honor the rich cultural and historical heritage of Cebu. “Sinulog is the tradition that connects our faith, culture, and history. It’s time to reflect on the blessings that we receive and give thanks to Señor Santo Niño. As a business leader, it reminds me to lead with purpose and gratitude and ensure that projects and developments we create serve and honor our community and heritage,” she shared.

Dayanan’s devotion to Señor Santo Niño began 14 years ago, inspired by her family’s deep reverence for the Holy Child. Over the years, this devotion has been her guiding light, both professionally and personally. Faith, gratitude, and community are values that Contempo Property Holdings Inc. is built upon. The company aims to create spaces where families can celebrate traditions and build meaningful connections with one another.

Creating Homes for Traditions and Connections

The essence of Sinulog—faith, resilience, and community—is deeply embedded in Contempo’s developments, evident with chapels present within the property. A home is the heart of any tradition, where families gather and share stories. For Sinulog, having a place to come together amplifies the joy and meaning of the celebration, ensuring traditions live on for generations.

Contempo focuses on crafting spaces that feel like home, providing comfort and fostering connections. Contempo’s developments are designed with families in mind. Features like open spaces for gatherings and accessibility to key areas make their properties ideal for creating lasting memories.

Owning a home may seem like a daunting goal, but Dayanan believes it is achievable with the right mindset and support. “Faith, resilience, and gratitude are qualities in Sinulog that are essential in achieving dreams. At Contempo Property Holdings Inc., we offer flexible payment plans and housing options to make homeownership possible,” she shared.

As Cebu celebrates Sinulog, Dayanan invites everyone to reflect on the values that bind communities together. “Contempo is built on strong faith. We are committed to creating spaces where families can thrive, traditions can flourish, and communities can grow,” she affirmed.

Through Contempo Property Holdings Inc., Beverly Dayanan continues to honor the legacy of faith and culture, ensuring that every home becomes a sanctuary for families and a testament to Cebu’s vibrant traditions. Pit Señyor!

For more information about Contempo Property Holdings Inc., visit their website at www.contempoproperties.ph or follow them on Facebook page at Contempo Property Holdings Inc.