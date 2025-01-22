Mandauehanons divided over proposed death penalty for corrupt officials

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandauehanons have expressed varying opinions regarding the proposed House Bill imposing the death penalty on corrupt government officials.

Anna Marie Igot, a resident of Barangay Mantuyong, expressed her opposition to corruption but believes that the death penalty as punishment for politicians found guilty of corrupt practices is excessive.

“Kadali ra pod nila mokuha og kinabuhi kung mao man, nakasala sila pero naa man seguro possibility nga magbag-o pa,” said Igot.

She advocates for imprisonment as a more suitable punishment for corrupt officials.

Recently, House Bill 11211 was proposed, seeking to impose the death penalty by firing squad on public officials, from the president to the lowest barangay official, convicted by the Sandiganbayan of graft and corruption, malversation of public funds, plunder, and related offenses.

The proposed Death Penalty for Corruption Act was filed by Zamboanga City 1st District Representative Khymer Adan Olaso.

Meanwhile, Remar Vios from Barangay Tabok supports the proposed death penalty for those proven guilty of corruption.

“Kay kana baya ang kwarta gikan baya na sa mga tawo unya ibulsa nila. Basin niya maanad sila ba unya dili na mapugngan,” said Vios.

Vios believes that enforcing such a measure would instill fear in officials, potentially reducing corruption and improving the overall situation in the Philippines.

Mayette Lakno, a resident of Barangay Subangdaku, remains neutral, stating that she will accept whatever decision is made by the majority.

Despite the varying views on the appropriate punishment for corrupt officials, all residents share a common hope for a prosperous Philippines.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP