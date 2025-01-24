KCBL launches ‘fun season’ to spotlight amateur basketball talent

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After the resounding success of its second season, the Kingpin Cebu Basketball League (KCBL), one of Cebu’s premier basketball leagues, is turning its focus to amateur players with the launch of its inaugural “Fun Season.” This exciting new chapter is set to tip off in February at the Crown Hoops Gym in Pardo.

Isaac John Wahing, the league’s organizer, told CDN Digital that this shift marks a departure from the highly competitive environment of the main season, which featured some of Cebu’s top collegiate and commercial players, including Kent Sanchez, Tommy Spencer Ugsimar, Miguel Gastador, Shane Menina, and Jancork Cabahug.

“This time, KCBL aims to foster the growth of amateur players, focusing on enjoyment and development rather than the pressures of elite competition—hence the moniker ‘Fun Season,’” Wahing explained.

“The upcoming league emphasizes providing an avenue for amateur players to enjoy quality games and meaningful experiences rather than focusing solely on winning,” he added.

Although the cash prize is smaller this season, Wahing highlighted the league’s emphasis on growth and camaraderie over material rewards.

An experimental platform

The “Fun Season” also serves as an experimental platform for the league to refine its approach.

“This season is an opportunity for us to learn from past events and better understand what resonates with the local basketball community,” Wahing said.

Competitive spirit remains

Despite its lighter tone, the “Fun Season” will retain the excitement and intensity that KCBL fans and players expect. Wahing assured participants that the league remains committed to maintaining high standards of competition and game quality.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has been engaged to oversee the technical aspects of the league, ensuring all games adhere to national standards. Additionally, KCBL will continue to provide high-definition action photos and video highlights, a hallmark of its previous seasons.

“Season 2 marked our comeback after a year-long hiatus and showcased the league’s potential. The playoffs were an eye-opener, especially with the immense support drawn by the notable players,” Wahing shared.

A unique format

The “Fun Season” introduces a fresh format that balances competition with enjoyment. Wahing elaborated on the league’s philosophy:

“Our goal is to make every game matter. By blending fun with competitiveness, we aim to keep players and fans engaged. Each team’s performance will be evaluated, and we’ve added an exciting twist—winners from the two lower divisions will have a chance to compete in the Champions Division.”

The tournament will feature 24 teams across three divisions:

Champions Division – round-robin format

Rising Stars – double-elimination format

Underdogs – single-elimination format

Teams interested in joining can reach out via the KCBL, MNL Kingpin Cebu, and Jebi Kingpin Facebook pages. /clorenciana

