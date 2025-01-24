Mandaue City seniors, PWDs to receive cash assistance early

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City seniors, persons with disabilities, and solo parents are set to receive their cash assistance earlier than usual, in the city government’s effort to avoid delays caused by the upcoming election ban.

City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan stated that they are aiming to distribute all financial aid between February and March 28, ahead of the election restrictions.

Calipayan said that they already notified the Commission on Elections (Comelec) about this early distribution. The election ban prohibits the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds, apart from certain exceptions outlined in Section 261 (v) of the Omnibus Election Code.

“Aron pod dili ma-apiki ang mga seniors kay if maghuwat na after elections grabe ang delay, kay that will be sometime July pa madawat. Atoa gisayo-sayo kahibaw ta inflation, basin ig abot ana’ng panahon, mahal na (tambal),” said Calipayan.

The annual financial assistance for Mandaue City seniors is P10,000, disbursed in two tranches of P5,000 each in April and November to December.

Meanwhile, the cash aid for persons with disability is P6,000 annually, also divided into two payments in April and November. Additionally, a proposed ordinance to increase this amount to P8,000 was approved by the city council on first reading on January 20.

The city government began providing allowances to solo parents last November, following the passage of relevant ordinances by the city council. They are given P12,000 per year also divided into two tranches.

The subsidy program aligns with Republic Act No. 8972, known as the “Solo Parents’ Welfare Act of 2000,” which was updated by Republic Act No. 11861, the “Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act.”

Regarding the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), Calipayan said that the city will still be able to distribute this aid, as the ban will only be in effect from May 2 to May 12. The assistance is designated for emergency situations.

Furthermore, Calipayan said that the Comelec has also permitted the distribution of burial and medical assistance.

