Inaugural Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia hoop wars tips off Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The cash-rich Mayor Raymond Alvin N. Garcia Basketball Invitational tips off tomorrow, January 25, showcasing six premier commercial basketball teams from across the region in a thrilling battle for supremacy.

The event will be held at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero.

The tournament presents an intriguing dynamic, as it coincides with the ongoing Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament, organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

The Sinulog Cup runs until January 26, with both events featuring overlapping participants, particularly the visiting RKF Iloilo squad.

RKF Iloilo, a strong contender in both competitions, raised concerns over potential back-to-back games scheduled just hours apart.

This tight scheduling risked subjecting their players to significant pressure and physical exhaustion.

To address the issue, Sinulog Cup Commissioner Jave Mike Aton, Mayor’s Cup organizer Allen Ceballos of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) technical official Jonathan Saso coordinated a resolution.

Ceballos ultimately agreed to adjust RKF Iloilo’s Mayor’s Cup schedule, rescheduling their games to the morning, allowing them to play in the Sinulog Cup’s evening matches.

As a result, RKF Iloilo’s originally scheduled 8 PM game tomorrow against EGS-Solid North Party List has been moved to 10 AM.

This adjustment eliminates the conflict with their 6 PM Sinulog Cup match against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. Similarly, RKF’s Sunday game in the Mayor’s Cup has been shifted to a morning slot.

“I wasn’t expecting the Sinulog Cup to extend until January 26 because the invitation indicated it would run from January 21 to 25,” explained RKF team owner Ryan Keith Fio during the Mayor’s Cup launch at Cebu City Hall on Friday, January 24.

“We really wanted to participate in the Sinulog Cup. Managing two leagues at the same time has been a significant adjustment for us.”

The scheduling compromise, agreed upon by all parties, allows RKF Iloilo to compete effectively in both tournaments.

Aside from RKF Iloilo, the Mayor’s Cup features a stacked lineup, including the EGS-Solid North Party List (comprising players from the MPBL’s Abra Weavers), Khalifa-Tacloban, Lymars Cebu, Fiesta Gas, and Stampede-Metro Cars.

“This is shaping up to be a very competitive tournament,” said Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, representing Mayor Garcia during the launch.

“Our mayor is highly active and supportive of sports initiatives. We’re grateful to all participating teams from various regions for joining this invitational league.”

The champion team will take home a cash prize of ₱300,000. The first runners-up will receive ₱200,000, the second runners-up ₱100,000, and the fourth-place finisher ₱50,000.

The afternoon games at Sawang Calero will start at 6 PM, featuring EGS-Solid North Party List against Team Khalifa, followed by Fiesta Gas versus Lymars Cebu at 8 PM.

